The children of Roca and the ban on playing football in the square

The initiative of the children of Roca in the province of Lecce it became immediately viral on social media. The mayor had issued an order with which forbade playing football in square. The children of the country have decided to hold one manifestation and of display a banner which made us think, especially the adults. “You criticize our generation a lot but you took the ball away from us.” After the protest, the mayor met with the boys. “Yes is heard And discussed in a constructive way on the timeless beauty of the street game, however, relating it to dangers and ai risks arising also from urbanization. We will find another place for them. “

“Where are we going to play? – said one of Roca’s boys to the Quotidiano di Puglia after the decision of the Municipality -. We will make it feel there our voice even if we are small, because we have the right to playrespecting the timetables and trying not to disturb the ladies. “The plaintiff also responded to the appeal Lino Banfi: “I’m absolutely on the side of the children who have “rebelled”. If needed I’m going to Salento and there I train I. Without play there is no happiness “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

