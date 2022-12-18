Mario Sconcerti dead, the pain of his daughter Martina: “Hello dad”

Martina Sconcerti, daughter of Mario, the sports journalist who died yesterday, Saturday 17 December, at the age of 74, expresses all her pain for the sudden disappearance of her father on social media.

“We had spoken two hours before and you told me you were fine. You left with a twist, as you wanted,” Martina wrote on Instagram.

“You told me you would be discharged on Monday, I was calm, I did it, you won. Instead, a twist. I will arrange a secular and festive funeral for you, as you wished. With so many people, good wine and good food”.

“Of course you could have stayed a little longer, you had just realized what work I did. We still had plenty to warm up about. Why yes, we used to argue a lot, you made me angry. But luckily you left when we had just said ‘I love you’” concludes the woman.

Martina Sconcerti recalled her father Mario also on hers profile Twitter where he wrote: “Hi Dad..you left with a twist, just like you wanted. And as you wanted, everyone is talking about it. And I know what face you are doing… wherever you are, you will always be with us. we love you”.