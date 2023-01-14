Argentina.- The father of a 14-year-old girl is accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend 16-year-old when he found them sleeping together in bed, he threw the young man from a seventh floor.

The young Iván, 16 years old, died on January 6, 2012after falling from the seventh floor of a building in the city of Pergamino, Argentina.

The teenager was dating a 14-year-old girlthe couple was sleeping in bed and it was when the adolescent’s father came in who enraged and cornered the victim with a criminal threat: “If you don’t shoot, I’ll shoot you.”

The man accused of murder, Norberto Fabián Núñez, was convicted two years later with life imprisonment for “aggravated homicide by treachery.” But Ivan’s family was never the same again.

After the trial the worst came for the family due to the absence of Iván, after having passed 11 years, his family still misses him.

Lucía, his sister, was the first to find out that Iván had died. It was Iván’s girlfriend who grabbed a motorcycle and headed to the family’s house to let them know that Iván jumped from the seventh floor.

Iván’s parents went to the place and gave them the worst news of their lives. Iván had only managed to survive a few minutes after the fall, and before throwing himself from the building, the young man had a fractured jaw and septum. Ivan had been beaten before he died.

“The murderer never asked for forgiveness, let alone the family.” The murderer worked as a custodian in a bowling alley and his daughter Tamara was home alone, but it was early Friday morning that the teenager sent Iván a message asking him to come visit her at home.

They both knew that Iván had to leave before Tamara’s father returned from work. The killer arrived around 9 the next day and found them sleeping.

“Don’t hit him anymore daddy!” Tamara yelled at her father. Ivan died in the middle of a pool of his own blood.

The murderer told the Argentine Justice that Iván let go and jumped into the void, but the witnesses gave another version.

The man had never accepted the courtship with his daughter, even before the crime, the father had looked for Iván’s father at work to warn him that everything would end badly if the teenagers continue with their relationship.