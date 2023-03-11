Home page politics

After a temporary disconnection, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is back online. IAEA chief Grossi warns of further incidents. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

IAEA warns of power plant incidents in Ukraine war : “Luck will desert us”.

Update from March 10, 10:29 p.m.: The West is underestimating Russia’s position in the Ukraine war, a US Army Special Forces veteran claims. Like him opposite Newsweek stressed that while Russian forces have already suffered numerous casualties, Russia is adapting to the situation. “I’ve been involved with the Russians since 1989. They are very resilient and tough. I’m sure the Russians still have a lot of surprises in store,” said the veteran.

The Russian military has focused on searching for Ukrainian vulnerabilities and using any gaps they find for artillery fire and offensive operations. This shows that they have learned and adapted from the past few months. “They are thinking and learning and you can see that now in their surgeries,” the veteran warned. The well-executed withdrawal from the occupied southern city of Cherson in September also speaks for this.

Ukraine war: air alert in half the country because of Russian missile carrier

Update from March 10, 8:06 p.m.: An air alert with sirens was announced in Ukraine on Friday evening (March 10), affecting Kiev and half the country. The Ukrainian Air Force registered the take-off of a plane from the Russian airfield Shaykovka.

Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the Ukrainian online newspaper Pravda that it was a Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft carrier, on which long-range cruise missiles are based – the Ukrainian air defenses have no defenses against them Chance. Just half an hour after the alarm was raised, the Ukrainian Air Force was able to give the all-clear after the plane changed course.

Because of a feared rocket attack, there was an air alert in half of Ukraine for half an hour. © Vadim Belikov/dpa

War in Ukraine: Prigozhin worries about state of Russian army

Update from March 10, 5:15 p.m.: The head of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, once again complained about the lack of ammunition in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, which the military disputes. “I worry not only about the ammunition and hunger for cartridges for the private military company Wagner, but for all departments of the Russian army,” Prigozhin said in a text and audio message.

“My boys are demanding ammunition,” he said, while thanking Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and manager Igor Nasenkov for providing the ammunition. The Russian army repeatedly claims to have enough ammunition for the war in Ukraine. Western military experts also doubt this. “I thanked Manturov and Nasenkov for heroically doing what was impossible to do – they increased the production of ammunition dozens to hundreds of times. And now it is being produced in large numbers, covering all the necessary requirements,” says Prigozhin.

Ukraine war: Wagner wants to advance recruitment with 58 new centers

Update from March 10, 3:45 p.m.: The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced the opening of 58 recruitment centers in Russia. “In 42 cities of the Russian Federation, recruitment centers have been opened on behalf of Wagner,” the businessman said on Friday in the Telegram channel of his company Concord. “New fighters are arriving there, they will join us to defend their country and their families.”

Prigozhin emphasized: “Despite the colossal resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces, we will make progress.” Among other things, the Wagner mercenaries play a central role in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been going on for months. With a view of the city, there is always talk of a “meat grinder”. Both sides suffer heavy casualties in the bloody battles.

Ukraine-News: Selenskyj adviser calls for more weapons for planned offensive

Update from March 10, 2:15 p.m.: According to Ukraine, it still needs two months to build up reserves for the planned spring offensive. “We need to increase the supply of heavy artillery shells of 155mm caliber and long-range missiles,” said adviser to the presidential office in Kyiv Mykhailo Podoliak in an Italian newspaper La Stampa published interview.

Podoljak put the need for armored vehicles to liberate other occupied areas at 400 to 500. According to Podoljak, combat aircraft are also needed to intercept ballistic missiles and control the airspace. The 51-year-old made no statement about the thrust of the planned counter-offensive. At the same time, Russia has few options for its own offensive actions. “Active enemy offensive actions will continue in the direction of Bakhmut, Wuhledar, Lyman and Soledar,” predicted Podoljak.

Ukraine news: Iran appears to be buying planes from Russia

Update from March 10, 12:30 p.m.: Iran supplies Russian military with kamikazed drones amid Ukraine war. In return, the country has apparently secured military advantages for itself and, according to media reports, has bought several Russian Su-35 fighter planes. This was reported by several Iranian media such as the news portal Entekhab. Both the number of fighter jets and the agreed sum are secret. Experts have long speculated that Iran wants to modernize its outdated air force with Russian fighter pilots.

International sanctions have so far prevented new acquisitions and modernization. According to earlier reports, Iran plans to buy at least 24 Russian fighter planes. Tehran and Moscow recently emphasized that they also want to expand their military cooperation. Both countries are under sanctions because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian expert warns against S-300 modification

Update from March 10, 11:50 a.m.: Ukraine is always looking for new ways to fire at Russian military targets from even greater distances. Modifying S-300 anti-aircraft systems to shell ground targets is considered by many as a possible option. However, the Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov clearly disagrees.

“Where are we going to get so many missiles to modify the S-300 anyway?” he asked, considering the possibility, according to Ukraine’s Unian news agency. He also warned against neglecting air defenses: “If we start modifying the S-300’s missiles and use them against ground targets, then we’ll be left with a big hole in the sky.” ask for greater reach.

Battle in Bachmut: US think tank sees possibility of a “strategic break”

Update from March 10, 8:50 am: The US think tank Institute for the Study of War believes Wagner Group troops may be on a “strategic pause” in Bakhmut. The think tank, which gets its core funding from a group of defense contractors, suspects the mercenaries may be waiting for reinforcements from regular Russian troops. There are currently reports of larger numbers of Russian conventional forces being deployed to the area. The information provided by the think tank could not be checked independently.

Pope Francis comments on interests in Ukraine war

Update from March 10, 7:40 a.m: Pope Francis once again commented on the Ukraine war during a conversation with the Italian/Swiss TV broadcaster RSI. The pontiff explained that the dispute involved the interests of various “empires”, not just Russia. The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Francis specifically said the conflict was being “driven by imperial interests, not only of the Russian empire but of empires elsewhere.”

First report from March 10, 7:11 a.m: The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has commented on the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant shown concerned in Enerhodar. The power plant was disconnected from the power grid again on March 9th. Ukraine speaks of the consequences of Russian attacks, Russia in turn accuses Ukraine of a targeted separation. Grossi explained the incident was another reminder of the dangerous situation the site and surrounding area is in.

IAEA warns of power plant incidents in Ukraine war: “Luck will desert us”

The Director General of the IAEA emphasized: “If we allow this to happen again and again, one day our luck will run out”. Referring to the events of Thursday March 9th, Grossi said, “How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow something like this to happen? It can not go on like this.”

His urgent appeal: “I call on everyone present in this room and elsewhere – we must undertake to protect the security of the plant. And we have to commit now. We have to take action”. (editorial with agencies)