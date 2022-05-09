You Technologya Swedish micro-mobility company dedicated to sharing services in Europe, launches Voiager 4 (V4) in Turin, the scooter model equipped with directional arrows and double tripod, available to users from May 2nd which will replace all the scooters currently in circulation in the city, the V3X. By implementing the Turin fleet with one of the most innovative and technologically advanced scooter models, Voi Technology confirms its desire continue to invest in the Piedmontese capital. You take a further step towards realizing your own mission: improve the liveability of citiesin a safe and sustainable way, thanks to electric micro-mobility in sharing.

“With the Voiager 4, the Turinese will have an even safer and easier to use vehicle for getting around the city – said Magdalena Krenek, General Manager Italy of Voi Technology – Turin is one of the most advanced cities in Italy for services to citizens, and Voi Technology intends to continue to be alongside the Municipality and public authorities to ensure that Turin can soon become a “human-sized” metropolis: sustainable and safe. ” The Voiager 4, one of the most innovative models developed by you, has the best IoT technologies and new features that have made it possible to achieve unparalleled driving standards, safety and sustainability, for the benefit of both users and administrations. This scooter model was the first in Italy to equip itself with front and rear side indicators (arrows) which help scooter users to indicate their movements, improving road safety for themselves and others.

With a life cycle of over 5 years and a 35% increase in engine performancethe Voiager 4 it is designed for frequent urban use and to offer the most stable and safe driving possible for users. This scooter is able to minimize the impact of pebbles and holes and excels in all weather conditions. The cornerstone of the Voiager 4 is the scooter’s connected control huba new IoT (Internet of Things) hardware system.