Voi Technology has renewed its fleet of scooters available to customers for the sharing service in Rome. In fact, the Voiager 5, the new sustainable and innovative model of the mobility company’s electric scooter range. This model was designed entirely with the input of our users and surpasses the already high safety performance of previous models. The investment is proof of Voi Technology’s willingness to learn, innovate and co-create to offer an increasingly safe and reliable way of transport for its users.

The V5 model has a larger front wheel and a deeper tread, in order to better absorb any bumps that can create a road surface that is not perfectly smooth and in order to provide users with a smoother driving experience. The brakes are designed for greater safety, better performance and longer life. The Voiager 5 is equipped with the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which means that drivers will be able to complete their journeys at designated parking spots with sub-meter accuracy. This allows more precise parking and therefore greater safety for other road users, ensuring urban order. With the Voiager 5 electric scooters anyone can scan the QR code with the camera of their smartphone to inform us if the vehicle is incorrectly parked. In addition, the electric scooter is equipped with a double kickstand to avoid falling when parked. Furthermore, thanks to an inclination sensor, our team can act quickly in the event of the vehicle overturning. Arrows with an automatic clear function are available to facilitate the driving experience.

“Safety and sustainability are the founding pillars of Voi Technology. The vehicle updates were made by listening to our users first. A month ago we sent to the press the results of a survey carried out among our users, in which we asked what were the improvements to be made to the vehicle in order to guarantee them greater safety – commented Magdalena KrenekGeneral Manager Italy in Voi Technology – We had already carried out this survey a year ago across Europe. The responses of Italian users confirmed that the Voiager 5 responds to their requests: larger wheels and more sensitive suspension, to ensure better cushioning in the presence of uneven road surfaces, a wider footboard and finally arrows with automatic shutdown, to allow users to concentrate on driving rather than on the handlebars to turn off the indicators at the end of the curve. “