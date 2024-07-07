Yesterday was a very sad day for the music world as the singer-songwriter Pino D’Angiò passed away. The man breathed his last at the age of 71. Among those who decided to pay homage to him were also BNKR44with whom she had duetted at Sanremo a few months ago.

The band and the artist in Sanremo

Here is the message of condolence that these young artists have decided to address to him.

Farewell to Pino D’Angiò: the man passed away yesterday

Yesterday, July 6, 2024, a singer who made hundreds and hundreds of people sing and dance in the 80s passed away. We are referring to the 71-year-old singer-songwriter Pine of Anjou became famous thanks to the song “What an idea.”

The video clip

A few hours ago, it was the man’s family who released the news of his disappearance. It all happened on social media, where many people subsequently arrived messages of condolences towards this great artist.

One of the last appearances of Pine tree This is exactly what happened on the Ariston stage during the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. On that occasion the singer-songwriter had duetted with the BNKR44some young guys who had decided to bring a modern version of his song on stage. The singer-songwriter had spent some beautiful words for them. The boys knew the song and were humming it even before the Sanremo Festival. I really didn’t expect to be called. I dance at Sanremo because it comes to me, because I enjoy it, because this doesn’t change my life.

BKNR44 Pay Homage to the Late Singer-Songwriter

This young band known by the name of BKNR44 she was among the last to have the opportunity to duet with Pine of Anjou, reason why he decided to turn to a gift to this great Italian singer-songwriter.

The band was performing on stage at Live Beats when the frontman of the same decided to speak in memory of the one with whom they shared one of the evenings of the Sanremo Festival. Here are the beautiful words pronounced by the very young boy. We would like to take a moment to remember and pay homage to, and above all to thank, a legend, an icon, a man who made the whole world fall in love and dance. He taught us the value of life, humility and lightheartedness. Pino was like that. He always smiled in the face of the devil, he was a warrior, he taught us to love life despite the pain. He taught us to always follow our ideas, to do what we want. You wrote the next piece and we dedicate it to you.

BKNR44

The band then decided to conclude this thanksgiving by bringing the artist’s symbolic song on stage, in order to make dance one last time the audience to the tune of this much-loved piece. A great gift for a great artist.