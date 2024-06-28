A young girl of 36 years old who in life was doing it body builder she passed away suddenly due to a septic shock that left her no escape. This young promise of sport should have participated in a very important competition in these very days.

The body builder Cintia

Here’s what happened and what the boyfriend’s words were.

Body builder passes away at 36: septic shock is to blame

Unfortunately, disasters are not always announced and very often they can appear in our lives without leaving us any escape. This is what happened to one 36 year old woman who had decided to dedicate herself to the sports sector in life. She was in fact a body builder successful and in these days she was supposed to take part in a very important race for her.

Cintia Goldani

The woman, whose name was Cintia Goldanipassed away in Porto Alegre a few days before taking part in the Musclecontest Brazil. This is a very important event for all those who have a passion for sport or the athletics sector.

The woman’s partner, who is busy in the same world, is the one who gives this bad news. We are referring to Gustavo Césarwho informed the girl’s fan about the cause of her sudden death. It seems that everything happened because of a septic shock which would have generated a bacterial pneumonia that would leave her no escape.

The memory of the fiancé moves everyone

Obviously Cintia’s disappearance left everyone speechless, as she was a healthy and very active woman. The same Muscle contest he decided to say some very touching words to greet the one who would surely have achieved important goals.

The couple