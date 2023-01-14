Piquè’s girlfriend Clara Chia Martì replies to Shakira on social media

Clara Chia Martì, girlfriend of Gerard Piquè, replies to Shakira who had attacked her ex-husband and his new partner in her new song entitled I’m too big for you (I’m too big for you ed.).

In fact, in the song, the Colombian singer literally humiliated her ex by intoning phrases such as: “You say you are a champion. And when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry baby, I should have kicked you out a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for kids like you, I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

Then the attack on Piquè’s new partner, which would have been the origin of the breakup between the two after 12 years of love: “No hard feelings little one, I wish you good luck with my replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you. You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you.”

And again: “You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, but you also make your brain work a bit”.

Clara Chia Martì’s reply came through social media. In fact, Piquè’s girlfriend posted her yawn emoticon in a story about her profile Instagram, which he then promptly removed shortly after. The former Barcelona footballer, for his part, did not reply to the singer.

Who is Clara Chia Martì, who is Piquè’s girlfriend

But who is Piquè’s new girlfriend? Clara Chia Marti is 22 years old and lives in Barcelona. With little information available, the young woman studied business communication and advertising at university and works as an event hostess.

And it would have been precisely during the organization of an event by the former footballer that the two would have met and, subsequently, engaged.