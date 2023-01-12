Shakira attacks Pique in her new single: “Make your brain work”

Shakira takes revenge on her ex Pique by attacking him harshly in her new single entitled I’m too big for you (I’m too big for you ed.).

After Monotonyin which the Colombian singer spoke of the pain caused by the breakup with her ex-partner after a relationship that lasted 12 years, now the interpreter has gone on the counterattack by literally humiliating the former Barcelona footballer.

The lyrics of the song, in fact, contain very harsh words towards Piquè and the latter’s new partner, the 20-year-old Clara Chía Martí.

“You say you are a champion. And when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry baby, I should have kicked you out a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for kids like you, I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” Shakira sings on her new single.

And again: “You left me my in-laws as my neighbors. The media at my door. You thought you hurt me, you made me stronger. Women no longer cry, they invoice. From love to hate the step is short”.

The Colombian singer then brings up Piqué’s new partner: “No hard feelings, little one, I wish you good luck with my replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you. You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you.”

“You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, but you also work your brain a bit,” concludes Shakira.