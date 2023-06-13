The harsh attack of the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare on Giorgia Soleri

Former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare harshly attacks Giorgia Soleri for the latter’s reaction to the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death.

In fact, the influencer shared the title of the The Submarineor “The man who destroyed the country”, in reference to the former prime minister.

“Talking about politics is always the best way to clean up contacts” the activist had then added, evidently attacked for her words.

Among those who have certainly thrown themselves against Damiano David’s ex-girlfriend is precisely Carolina Stramare, who, like Soleri, participated in the latest edition of Beijing Express and with which, already in the reality show, there was bad blood.

The former Miss Italy, in fact, shared a chat on social media in which Giorgia Soleri attacks Barbara Prezia, Carolina Stramare’s partner in the show with which she formed the couple of the “Mediterranean”, which during Beijing Express he railed against the activist declaring: “He participates only to say that he has the disease of the vulva”.

“Giorgia Soleri, in art activist, feminist, Maneskin girlfriend and various balls, 1 month ago” he wrote on Instagram Carolina Stramare sharing the chat in which the influencer, addressing Barbara Prezia, wrote: “You really disgust me as a human being”.

The former Miss Italy, therefore, in a subsequent story re-shared Soleri’s thought on Berlusconi’s death by writing: “Giorgia Soleri today”.

“Giorgia dear – Carolina Stramare then wrote – I don’t feel like adding anything else, I don’t like mixing with squalor. So what better answer than yours. ‘I would say that silence would have been better than these words of yours, which describe you in a much worse way. I’m just sorry that you were given this exposure.”

“I add, you too suck as a human being” (cit.).

Finally, Carolina Stramare’s last jab at Giorgia Soleri with the model who shared a sentence by Linda Valentinis: “Worse than bad people are those who pretend to be good”.