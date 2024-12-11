I open the story with a fiction.

In the VIP lounge of an airport, a salesman waits for the client.

Since the client is late, the salesman has a few minutes of extra time to review his speech. While he is mulling over the plan, a singular event occurs: Bill Gates enters the room.

Our salesman knows how to improvise, he plans an extraordinarily risky strategy. He approaches Gates and says:

–Good afternoon, Mr. Gates. I’m waiting for a client. I have a lot at stake in this meeting. Can I ask you a favor?

Gates, somewhat bored, nods.

Then, the salesman proposes:

–When I have been with my client for a few minutes, could you come and greet me by name, as if we knew each other personally? That’s all. My name is Robert Johnson.

Gates nods again.

Good. Cameras, action.

The client enters and sits next to our salesman, the great Robert Johnson. In the background, Bill Gates waits. When the two have been talking for five minutes, Gates approaches them and says:

–Mr. Johnson, long time no see!

And then, our man answers:

–No, Gates, don’t bother me now, damn it! DON’T YOU SEE THAT I’M GATHERED?

(…)

These days, after his embarrassing defeat against YouTuber Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has republished an anecdote from 1989 on the networks.

There was a time when eight billion people knew Mike Tyson, today a defeated being

So, those were his years: eight billion people admired him and feared him.

More or less, the entire world.

It turns out that Tyson and his agent, the unforgettable Don King, had attended a concert by the king of pop in Cleveland. And after the performance, they had reserved a moment to greet him.

There Tyson was now, standing in front of the vehicle that was to take Michael Jackson, preparing to declare his admiration for him.

Former YouTuber Jake Paul (r) throws a left kick against former world heavyweight champion Myke Tyson DUSTIN SAFRANEK / EFE

“When the car door was opening to take Michael Jackson away, I approached him and he looked at me,” Tyson recalled. And with his little voice, he said to me: ‘Who are you? Where do I know you from?’ And when I had completely destroyed my ego, because I was then the baddest man on the planet, I answered: ‘NO, SIR! You don’t know me at all. I’ve come to your concert and I’m just a fan of yours.’ Then, Michael Jackson got into his car and drove away.

Stunned, Mike Tyson was left without a response.

And as he backed away and walked back the way he had come, he said to himself, ‘I can’t help but wonder if there was a time when the whole world knew Mike Tyson; the whole world, except Michael Jackson’.

P.S: And the whole world has to answer right now/Just to tell you once again/Who’s bad?

