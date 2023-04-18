And if you don’t want this Golf GTI mk1, your neighbor or his mother will…

The Volkswagen Golf GTI. A legend, although that name has been tarnished a bit in recent years (is that a word, or is it tarnished?) by the drivers and by the way the thing is marketed.

It is a very good car, but it is – new – not exactly driven by the people you would like to measure yourself against. Unless you like walking around with a Gucci neck bag that matches perfectly with your cap and the envelopes containing the stuff you use to finance your GTI… Sorry @720sit’s not personal…

You want this Golf GTI…

But luckily there is also such a thing as ‘heritage’. That’s a fancy word for ‘history’ or else ‘legacy’. And that brings us to the Volkswagen Golf GTI mk1. The daddy. The pioneer when it comes to hot hatches. You want that! Even without a neck bag and cap. And we found it for you.

This is an immaculate copy of the first generation. In white. With ‘only. 232,000 kilometers on the counter. But that is not even the most special thing about this GTI. It is in fact the popular Pirelli Edition. And you want it!

A rare GTI Pirelli Edition

According to the self-proclaimed connoisseurs, it is the version you want. 26,000 of them were built and that is a lot rarer than the ‘regular’ Golf GTI mk1. Although, 26000 is quite a lot considering they were made from May to October of 1983.

Maybe the ad is next to it, if you know more, say it in the comments. Anyway, it’s a special edition, so always good.

If you want to see it better, you can in this ad on Marktplaats. And for more pictures you can here to look. The price? An entirely reasonable 24,900 ekkermen. For a car that really won’t decrease in value…

THEN BUY!!1!!

This article You just want this Golf GTI mk1 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#simply #Golf #GTI #mk1