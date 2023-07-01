Natalia Paragoni attacked by haters for her baby bump

Attacked for her belly, shown according to the haters only for exhibitionism, the former suitor of Men and women Natalia Paragoni responded in kind to the criticisms.

Andrea Zelletta’s partner, from whom she is expecting her first child, has in fact posted on hers profile Instagram a series of photos that portray her at a concert with her baby bump in full view.

Nothing striking except that the usual “keyboard lions” have begun to criticize and, in some cases, even insult the young woman.

The reason? Just the belly. The haters, in fact, accused the girl of exhibitionism and superficiality. “This exhibitionism of always showing the belly … I find this outfit vulgar and not at all refined” reads her among her comments.

“If you don’t show your pregnant belly by now you’re not in the trend” writes someone else. And again: “You could have undressed a little more, don’t you think?”. Or: “Has good taste gone out of fashion?”.

Shortly thereafter, Natalia Paragoni herself decided to respond to the criticisms with an epic reply in the Instagram stories.

“But a mess happened under my last post – writes the former suitor of Men and Women – I recommend a little more sex, it’s always good. You will feel lighter.”