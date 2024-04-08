'You show off AMLO a lot, but you are not AMLO, you don't even have his charisma': Gálvez to Sheinbaum

In the first presidential debate 2024, although Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was not present, because it is in Mazatlan Sinaloawhere you will witness the eclipse solar, the President of the Republic was mentioned about 5 times for the candidatessince the policies implemented during his mandate were inevitable reference points.

Claudia Sheinbaumthe official candidate, of the coalition “Let's Keep Making History”highlighted his plan to continue with the vision and social policy of AMLOfocusing on the economic growth and the consolidation of public health system.

On the subject of educationsaid that she has defended public education all her life, and that this government has made a lot of progress with the scholarship given by the President of the Republic, but there are still 1.5 million young people between 15 and 18 years old who do not have access to high school or that they dropped out.

“We have to reach these young people and give them the opportunity to study high school.”

He highlighted that 2.4 billion pesos have been saved from corruption and privileges, which is why there are more works by President López Obrador.

On the other hand, Xochitl Galvez of the coalition “Strength and Heart for Mexico”focused on maintaining social programs and creating a comprehensive health system.

The candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD parties told Claudia Sheinbaum that President López Obrador put her in that place, calling her a corcholata.

“But what he wants is for you to be a cover for the yellow envelopes, for the gray house, for the corruption of Segalmex, for the corruption of Rocío Nahle, for the corruption of the president's children and friends, for the Bartlett houses, that's what the president really wants you.”

The “Prian” candidate, as Claudia Sheinbaum repeatedly called her, refuted him: “Make no mistake, you boast a lot about AMLO, but you are not AMLO, you don't even have his charisma.”

While Jorge Álvarez Máynez, Citizen Movement candidate, highlighted the importance of guaranteeing a universal pension system with a gender perspective.

On the issue of education and current educational plans, although he criticized that Morena profited politically from the case of ABC, and the Rébsamen School, without addressing the causes of childhood, and that the old policy is not interested in girls and boys. because they don't vote, he paraphrased President AMLO's phrase.

“I say that for the good of all, girls and boys first, paraphrasing the President, but we must start with early childhood because although they are 10% of the population, children between 0 and 6 years old receive less than 2% of the budget, that is simply because they do not vote, that is why we are going to put girls and boys at the center, make a truly universal education system.

This event marked a significant moment in the electoral process, where each candidate presented and debated their proposals and visions for the future of the country. The central topics of the debate included health, education, the fight against corruption, transparency, non-discrimination against vulnerable groups and the fight against violence against women.