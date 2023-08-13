The electric car is steadily advancing. Not only business drivers are increasingly opting for electric, private individuals are also increasingly leaving the combustion engine behind. But what should you pay attention to when buying an electric car?

When buying an electric car, there are quite a few additional points of attention compared to models with a combustion engine. The AutoWeek CarBase car comparator is a good starting point for an overview the supply of electric cars. But what else should you pay attention to when buying an electric car? We list a few things here.

Range

Range is an important factor for many people. They compare this to a petrol or a diesel car. For an electric car, it is especially important to consider the distance you drive regularly, per day. If you drive ten kilometers to work and back every day, the range does not have to be such a headache as when you have various appointments throughout the country and beyond. In that case you have to look at an electric car that has a larger range.

Two thirds of WLTP is realistic

Recall that the range is specified according to the so-called WLTP testing performed under laboratory conditions. If you want to translate that into daily practice, calculate roughly two-thirds of that range as more realistic. An electric car with a specified range of 350 kilometers will in practice take you more than 200 kilometers on one battery charge. If you drive faster than 100 km/h on the highway, the range will go down faster. Even when it gets colder and you use more electrical accessories such as heating and air conditioning. You may then have to stop faster at a (fast) charger during a longer ride.

The size of the battery

If you want to get further with a battery charge, it depends on the size of the battery. The larger the car battery, the further you will get with it. That is comparable to the fuel tank of a car with a combustion engine. You also have to pay attention when you buy an electric car that a larger battery often takes longer to charge.

The time to fast charge the battery

Especially if you regularly drive longer distances, it is good to check the time that the electric car needs to fast charge. One car is faster than the other in that area. And that makes all the difference. After all, a car that can charge better quickly ensures that you are on your way again to make kilometers more quickly. And then you will be better off in the long run if you can charge your car with a so-called CCS or Combi plug compared to one CHaDeMo connection.

More engines

Electric cars have a lot of torque and therefore drive very smoothly. And it’s easy to get even more power and torque, just by adding extra motors. After all, the engines take up little space. Those cars are often four-wheel drive. That looks good in terms of performance, but this is at the expense of the range.

Maximum load capacity

This section also mainly concerns the way in which the car can handle fast chargers. You can park at a fast charger of 350 kW, but if the car itself can only charge a maximum of 50 kW, then that advantage is of no use to you. The capacity of the fast chargers will only increase in the coming years. So you also have to pay attention when you buy an electric car or whether your new car can handle it too.

Also check whether your car is prepared for 3-phase charging. That will be the standard, but there are also cars that cannot. They then charge with 1-phase current. That then goes at a third of the speed and you even notice that when you are standing in the street at a charging station. And if you think that only cheap cars can only be charged with single-phase current, then you are wrong. The BYD Han of more than €70,000 also has ‘only’ a single-phase on-board charger of 6.6 kW. At 14.5 hours, it takes a very long time before the 85 kWh battery is fully charged.

Load if possible

And before you think that the range is everything: driving an electric car is different in practice than with traditional fuel. You will see that – especially if you regularly drive distances – you simply leave in the morning with a full battery. If you are somewhere, at work or at an appointment, you can charge there or nearby if you can. That means your car will be charged again when you continue. If you have a (business) lunch, you also charge. And you can continue. This ensures that you can go surprisingly far with your electric car, without having to take into account the charge of your car. Therefore, do not focus too much on the range, but on the daily use of the car.

Trailer not always possible

Do you sometimes drive with a trailer? Or are you going on holiday with the caravan? Then pay attention. A towbar is not possible with several electric cars. Sometimes you can arrange this with a separate assessment from the RDW, but it is easier to select the option to tow a trailer or caravan at the time of purchase. In the AutoWeek CarBase car comparator you can also select on trailer weight, but do realize that there are obstacles on holiday with the caravan in an electric car. If you cannot mount a towbar, this can also have consequences if you have a bicycle carrier. You may then have to transport the bicycles in a different way, for example on the roof.

Higher purchase price

An electric car is more expensive to purchase. This is mainly because the batteries are more expensive. On the other hand, you do not pay motor vehicle tax until 2025 and electricity is cheaper to drive than petrol or diesel. The insurance is also more expensive due to the higher weight and the more expensive purchase price. Maintenance is often cheaper. In addition, individuals can receive a subsidy for a new or used electric car, even if you lease it privately. It can also be useful to take a closer look at private lease. With this you can bring the electric car within your reach, because you do not have to pay the purchase price directly yourself and various fixed costs are also included.