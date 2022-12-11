Are you looking for a USB stick to store your important files or do you want to easily share your files with someone? You should pay attention to this if you want to buy a USB stick.

Are USB sticks still up to date? Although more and more compact and faster SSD hard drives are coming onto the market and the cloud is also increasingly used for data transfer, a USB stick is still a handy tool to transfer files without breaking the bank. Moreover, USB sticks have much more storage than ten years ago and are easy to carry in your pocket.

What types of USB sticks are there?

USB sticks come in all shapes and sizes. In addition to the standard USB stick, there are compact versions. You even have variants that are encased in a plastic animal or character. Some USB sticks are about the size of a 50 cent coin.

Do you often take the USB stick with you on the road? Then it is useful to opt for an extendable variant, or a stick with a protective cap. This way you prevent the connection from being damaged quickly. With a USB stick with a loose cap, however, you have another part that you can easily lose.

USB-A or USB-C

In addition to sticks with USB-A connection, there are also versions with USB-C connection. This connection has an oval curve, while USB-A forms a rectangle. More and more laptops and desktops are equipped with USB-C ports, so a corresponding stick can be useful. You can also buy variants with a Lightning or micro USB-B connection. Lightning makes it easy to transfer to your iPhone or iPad, and micro USB-B lets you transfer data to certain other devices, such as older Android smartphones.

USB-C ports will be mandatory in the European Union in a few years. From 2024, this will apply to smaller electronics, such as smartphones and digital cameras. Laptops and other medium-sized electronics won’t get their turn until 2026. If you buy a stick with a USB-C connection, you are certainly in the right place in the future. If you do not yet have a USB-C port on your PC, it is better to opt for a USB-A stick for the time being.

USB 2.0 or 3.0

USB sticks have different USB standards. There are USB 1.0, 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0, but sticks with USB 3.1 and 3.2 are now also available. You should especially pay attention to the standard if you want to transfer many large files. USB 1.0 has long since ceased to be common and has a relatively low data rate. USB sticks have become considerably faster over the years. If you want to transfer large files or often use a USB stick, it is best to choose a stick with USB 3.0 or newer.

Good to know: although a USB stick with USB 2.0 also works on a USB 3.0 port and vice versa, you generally use the lowest speed. The same goes for the other versions. However, many USB sticks that you can buy now already have USB 3.0 or a newer version.

How much storage do I need?

The size of the USB stick says nothing at all about the storage capacity. USB sticks that you can buy today often have at least 16GB of storage, but they can also be found with as much as 1TB of storage. For such a high amount of storage, you will soon lose 150 euros. If you need 1TB (or more) of storage, an external SSD, or solid state drive, is often cheaper.

The amount of storage you choose depends on what you want to do with the USB stick. If you want to transfer a few documents, you don't need much storage. If you want to transfer a large amount of photos or even videos with the USB stick or even store them on it, then a larger storage capacity is desirable.

It also affects how large the photo or video files are. Images in 4K resolution take up much more space than Full HD material. So there is no clear answer to the question of how much storage you need, except that you are probably cheaper with an external SSD when you need (more than) 1TB of storage.





