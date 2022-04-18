Air purifiers at home can be useful. They combat bad odors and can filter and remove harmful substances from the air. The disadvantage: they often look a bit clumsy and are quite expensive. You should keep this in mind if you are considering buying an air purifier.

Bad odors in the house are of all times. They are released, for example, when cooking, when you paint a wall or because a room is not well insulated. An air purifier can offer a solution and these devices and associated technology have improved considerably in recent years. However, there is still something else to consider, because one air purifier is certainly not the other. What exactly should you pay attention to?

Air purifier: small or large

First of all, it is important that the air purifier can clean the room for which it is intended. Not every cleaner covers the same surface area. Logically, a large air purifier can purify more square meters than a smaller table model. At the same time, a larger device usually makes more noise, although most air purifiers have also become a bit quieter over the years.

In general, you have to be extra careful with (too) cheap air purifiers. Stay away from Chinese devices of a few tens and the remarkably competitively priced air purifiers from Ikea also deserve some skepticism. At the same time, a more expensive device does not offer a 100 percent guarantee.

Cleaners with two functions

Finally, it is useful to consider air purifiers that combine several things. For example, some air purifiers can also serve as a fan or as a humidifier. The latter is useful in areas that are dry, which can give you a headache, for example.

Dyson in particular has Purifier devices that can do it all: cleaning and cooling, or cleaning, cooling and humidifying, or cleaning, cooling and heating. You often pay amounts of between 600 and 800 euros.

The IKEA air purifier is cheap, but be skeptical. © IKEA



Filter for hay fever

The most common air purifiers are devices that use a so-called Hepa filter. The abbreviation stands for ‘High Efficiency Particulate Air’ and these filters remove tiny particles from the air. This happens, for example, with particulate matter, nitrogen dioxides, formaldehyde, pollen, bacteria and viruses.

Especially for people with hay fever, an air purifier that removes pollen from the air is of course very nice. The disadvantage is that you have to replace the filters every so often. And for that you pay an amount again. As a rule, it is wise to replace the filter twice a year.

Most modern air purifiers now come with an app that notifies you when the filters need to be replaced. For example, the Philips 5000i AC 5659/10 and the Dyson Pure Cool Cryptomic have such apps and can cover a considerable space.

Cleaning with ionization

In addition, there are air purifiers that work by means of ionization. Ions are blown into the air, which then attach themselves to small dust particles and bacteria in the air.

These particles then become heavier and whirl invisibly downwards. By vacuuming regularly, the harmful substances disappear. You also have cleaners that combine both techniques, such as the Clean Air Optima CA 509D.

Headphones with built-in air purifier

Dyson goes one step further in the fight against harmful air and this year is launching the Dyson Zone: air-purifying headphones with active noise canceling intended for the outdoors. A remarkable combination that makes us wonder whether consumers will actually wear it.

In large cities that suffer from smog, this may be a solution, but Dyson products are generally not the cheapest so mass adoption seems strong. If you still want to listen to music during your morning bike ride to work during the busy rush hour and do not want to inhale exhaust fumes, then this gadget can also tap into a market.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our tech videos below: