South Tyrol, Lake Garda, Tuscany: Holidays in Italy are tempting. If you drive south on the Brenner motorway, you should be careful at the toll stations.

Trento/Affi – Drivers on their way to Italy on holiday know this: the traffic lights and brief traffic jams in front of the toll booths can be seen from afar.

Italy trip: Holidaymakers have to pay fees at toll stations

Well-known toll stations are those near Vipiteno in South Tyrol. Every German vacationer in Italy who travels on the Brenner autobahn has to go through here. Or the toll station at the mighty roundabout in Affi, when thousands of mainly Bavarian or Baden-Württemberg license plates turn towards Lake Garda – which is already suffering from a lack of water.

Whether in the direction of Liguria and Portofino, in the direction of the Amalfi Coast and Positano, or with the destination of Tuscany: according to the specialist portal, drivers should efahrer.com Consider three possible sources of error at the many toll stations in Italy. Otherwise it could be expensive afterwards.

Well known to German holidaymakers: the toll station near Sterzing in South Tyrol, Italy. © IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

Vacation in Italy: three possible errors at toll stations

At the Telepass lanes, which are marked in yellow, you can only pay the toll with a suitable on-board device, for example with the Bip&Go box. According to the guide, the barrier also opens if no payment has been made. The toll has to be paid afterwards because the motorway operators can understand this from a technical point of view. Find out about the toll systems on the motorway sections: In Italy there are noisy efahrer.com three stretches of motorway without fixed toll booths. Instead, only the license plate is recorded – this is how (even more) traffic jams are to be prevented in metropolitan regions. Motorists have to pay the toll afterwards – and promptly. Either you drive to a “Punto Blu” service station at a motorway service area. Or the amount will be transferred within 15 days. Information on this is available autostrade.it. Caution: If you don’t pay, you will receive mail from a collection agency.

