Hina Khan, who shows her smile and beauty in TV shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, looks as beautiful in on-screen makeup as she does off-screen without makeup. Not only is her glowing and impeccable skin, the quality of her hair is also very good. If she talks about her off screen look then Hina looks more cute without makeup. His natural look reveals his beauty. His skin looks soft, soft and fresh. What does Hina do to maintain this beauty, let us know these secrets only from her.

Hina Khan gets skin glow with these things



Hina Khan pays special attention to your food. They believe that what you eat and drink is visible on the skin. Beauty comes out from within and for this she drinks about 12 glasses of water throughout the day to keep her body hydrated. She also includes coconut water, yogurt and amla juice twice a day to maintain the glow of her skin.

It takes more and more salads and sprouts to eat. This makes their skin fresh and problem free. By reducing oily food in food, they take more protein based things. She eats six to eight times a day, so that her metabolic rate is better and the digestive system also works well.

This is how you take care of your skin



As she wakes up in the morning, she rubs the rose flowers in water and with this water she rinses her face. If she has makeup on her face, she uses Extra Virgin Coconut Oil instead of any chemical-made makeup remover. After cleansing the skin, she cleans her face thoroughly and then moisturizes it.

Hina does not like beauty treatments, but to remove the deadskin, she goes to the spa every 15 days for cleanup and once a month for full body massage treatment. However, here too she uses natural things instead of chemicals treatment. Hina Khan puts the most tomato facepack on her face at home. She also massages the skin with cream of milk and takes face steam. After this, wash the face thoroughly with cold water and close the open pores. At home, she uses an orange rind (orange peel) and an exfoliating scrub made of milk to exfoliate her skin.

Provides natural nutrition to hair

This oil will darken white hair naturally



Hina also serves her shiny and silky hair. With a hair spa, she massages the hair roots with olive oil to give deep nourishing to the hair. She washes her hair with lemon water, so that the shine of the hair remains intact. She also goes to the salon to get a hair spa with natural things and removes split ends etc. Once a week, massage the hair with oil and steam it. This brings new life to their hair and strengthens their hair. She also uses curd-egg, honey and castor oil for natural hair packs. So you should also try this beauty secret of Hina Khan and get easy beauty of skin and hair like her.