For the ideal band you have to go to Oud-Beijerland. That’s where Premio Peter de Groot is located, who has specialized in tires for 22 years.

Many people are whizzing around in an EV these days. This usually means: a lot of weight, immediately a lot of torque and little noise. With those features, it’s more important than ever to have good tyres. Tires that have a lot of grip when accelerating and braking and make little noise, for example.

If you are looking for suitable tires for your EV, you have come to the right place at Premio Peter de Groot in Oud-Beijerland. They have tires in all shapes and sizes and just as important: knowledge of business. Peter de Groot has specialized in tires for 22 years. So they can tell you exactly which tire fits your car. They supply tires from the major tire manufacturers, including the Goodyear range.

Of course, this does not only apply to EV drivers. Car enthusiasts work at Peter de Groot, who are also happy to help you if you are looking for tires for your sporty BMW, for example. Or any car.

You can also rent tires there. How about that? If you do not want to buy winter tires yourself, you can rent them. Do you have no place to store summer or winter tires? Even then they can help you out at Premio by storing the tires for you.

Tires and rims go hand in hand. Fortunately, Premio De Groot can also help you with rims. From customization for supercars to affordable rims for a Toyota Aygo, they have it all.

In Oud-Beijerland they know everything about tires and rims, but the service goes further than that. You have also come to the right place for regular maintenance and a fresh MOT. Small service, major service, oil service, air conditioning service, everything is possible. Peter de Groot is NEN 9140 certified. What this means? Well, that you can also go there for the maintenance of your EV.

Do you want to know exactly what she has to offer? Then take a look at it the website of Premium Peter de Groot. There you can also enter your license plate number and see which tires and rims fit under your car.

