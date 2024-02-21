You sent food | Administrative right: Wolt transmitters are entrepreneurs

The Administrative Court justified its decision with the fact that Wolt does not exercise the right of work management and control over its dispatches. In addition, Wolt's business model also guarantees a wide range of freedom for shipments.

Food courier company Messengers operating on Wolt's platform are independent entrepreneurs instead of employees. This is the line of the Hämeenlinna Administrative Court in its recent decision.

The decision confirms Wolt's own view of the relationship between its couriers and the company.

The Administrative Court justified its decision with the fact that Wolt does not actually exercise the right of management and control over the couriers. In addition, Wolt's business model also guarantees a wide range of freedom for shipments.

The Hämeenlinna Administrative Court took a position on the matter regarding Wolt's couriers, because the Regional Administrative Office of Southern Finland (avi) considered in 2021 that the Working Time Act should apply to couriers.

Wolt's Finland's country manager Joel Järvinen says that the company is not only satisfied but also relieved by the administrative court's decision.

“Above all, the decision is meaningful because the majority of the referrals want to be entrepreneurs themselves because of the freedom this brings. The work offered by Wolt is different from traditional employment-related work, and we are happy that the administrative court recognized these differences when making its decision,” he says in the press release published by the company.

Järvinen also notes that the administrative court's decision clarifies the situation both in terms of platforms and messengers.

“The work for the responsible development of the ambassador partner model continues as before. It is important to us that the dispatchers have the freedom to choose where, when and how they do their work, and that they also have good safety nets.”

At the moment Wolt is negotiating with the service industry trade union Pami about the rules of the game for Wolt's food couriers.

Pam and Wolt reported on the negotiations at the beginning of December. They are expected to continue until the spring of this year.

The start of the negotiations was made possible by a change in the European Union's competition policy. The European Commission outlined last fall that sole proprietors have the opportunity to negotiate collective agreements in certain situations.

In December, Pam's trustee director Jaana Ylitalo said that the union's goal is to get couriers covered by the Finnish collective agreement system, regardless of the form of work.

Pam Couriers Finland, an association founded by food couriers, joined Pam as a member in April last year.