Through social networks, the video of a woman praying to the corpse of her son, an alleged thief who had been executed by a passenger, when he tried to strip him of his belongings aboard a public transport unit in NaucalpanMexico state.

“You see my son, for not working and being there in a bad way. May God have mercy on your soul,” were the words of the mother of the man identified as rolando juarez23 years old, whose body was found lying on the pavement.

Despite the fact that the video recently came to light, these events occurred on March 31 in a unit on Route 22 that circulated on the Granjas avenue and closed 5 de Mayoof the Martires de Río Blanco neighborhood.

That’s when Rolando and his accomplice got into the unit, but one of the passengers drew a gun and opened fire on the assailants, one of them lost his life on the spot, while the other injured managed to escape, while He activated his weapon against the combi, injuring a passenger who also died.

As for the anonymous avenger, he took advantage of the confusion of the moment to get away from the area, before the arrival of the elements of the Municipal police and the Secretary of Security (SS) to cordon off the area.

Next to Rolando’s body, several cell phones and several bills of different denominations, belonging to the victims, were lying down, while agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM)They carried out the investigations.

VIDEO: