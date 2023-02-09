The hunter became the hunted! “You 4” showed Joe in an unexpected facet. Could you survive the threats?

Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is back for season 4 of “You,” available now on Netflix. The protagonist has now changed: his desire to pursue Marianne to Paris stopped when he arrived in London and became a professor of Literature. At least for now, he doesn’t seek to murder more victims, instead choosing to stop the bloody murders in what he connects with his new identity, Jonathan. Also, he seems very interested in getting liked by Kate, a neighbor from his building.

However, there is no reason to claim victory ahead of time, because wherever Golberg treads, problems follow him like bees to honey. This time, the murderer is not the perpetrator, but has fallen into a web of lies from a person as brilliant and Machiavellian as he is.

What happened at the end of “You 4”?

Joe has to live with people who are cocky and he doesn’t like them. Even so, he accepted the invitation to an elite party where, without realizing it, he ended up being drugged and later framed for the murder of his colleague Malcolm. Although he’s not sure if he was responsible (because he doesn’t remember anything from the night before), he disposes of the body.

In this way, without knowing that he was being watched all this time, he revealed his criminal past by his way of acting. In such a context, new victims began to appear and Golberg seemed to be the culprit of all of them.

This until one last party, to which he was invited by Phoebe (Kate’s best friend), opened his eyes.

Joe was being stalked by a mysterious guy in “You 4”. Photo: Netflix

Who is Joe’s stalker in “You 4”?

At the beginning of this new installment, Joe meets Rhys, a partner who seemed to be an exception to the elitist people he had encountered, since both shared fundamental aspects, such as a tumultuous childhood and a story of ‘rising from the ashes. ‘.

However, Rhys never got over his past and instead dedicated himself to killing everyone he hated. That was how he lured Joe into his web of blood and death.

At Phoebe’s party, Rhys wreaks havoc and chases Joe and Roald through the woods. With a gun in hand, he threatens the protagonist and asks him to kill the other guy in a cabin they found, but Penn Badgley’s character doesn’t do it and his rival sets the place on fire.

In the end, Goldberg is saved from the fire. Now, he is determined to take down his new enemy.