“you”, the popular Netflix series starring Penn Badgley published part 2 of its fourth season at the beginning of March 2023. The creation of Sera Gamble hooked fans from the beginning due to the plot around the link between Joe Goldberg and Rhys Montrose. Now, it has been confirmed that the next season will be the last of the streaming giant’s production to the surprise of many.

In this regard, in an interview with People, the American actor mentioned that season 5 should be his last. “I know what Greg (Berlanti) pitched to me a few years ago as what he thought was the right way to end it,” he said. It is important to emphasize that Berlanti is the showrunner of the production.

Furthermore, weeks ago, in a conversation with indiewire, the 36-year-old artist noted that his character, Joe Goldberg, should get his due in the series. “It seems to me that Joe needs to get his fair share, and he now he has to fall more because he has all this power and wealth,” he said.

What is “You” season 4, part 2 about?

“The second half of the season will now focus a lot on the relationship between Joe and Rhys,” Sera Gamble said. “We go into a different gear when they can finally sit down and have a long conversation about what’s really going on,” she said.

“On March 9, chaos breaks out,” reads the trailer for the second part of season 4 of “You.” It is relevant to note that Victoria Pedretti returns to change some things in Joe’s life.

How many episodes does each season of “You” have?

Each season of “You” has 10 chapters. The first of all was released in September 2018.