Many people who wanted to say goodbye to little Caterina for the last time. During her funeral, the bells rang in celebration

The church of Alberoro di Monte San Savino was crowded with people for the last farewell to the little girl Catherinedaughter of Cristina Rosi and Gabriele Succi.

A large banner outside the church that read: “And now fly free little princess”. Tears, pain and emotion. That small white coffin adorned with white roses and le bells ringing for celebration. A choice desired by the parish priest Jean Marie Katentum. A moment of joy among all, for celebrate the end of suffering of little Catherine and hers entry into paradisewhere she will finally be free from all pain.

There were so many people who wanted wrap around dad, during the last farewell to his little girl. Since that distant day, after which his life has changed forever, Gabriele Succi has never left his little girl and his wife alone.

Cristina Rosi, unfortunately, due to her health conditions, still fails to realize what is happening around her and, consequently, has not understood that her Caterina it is gone forever.

Little Catherine’s dad’s post after the funeral

Did you see my little princess today all those people were there for you, they were there to greet you, seeing love how many people loved you. You will see that in your deafening silence, I would set an example for many, you did it with me, you taught me so many principles, Thanks Cate… Don’t worry about me, I’m fine, you’ll see that everything will go well and I will take my life back in hand. Don’t be afraid of anything, I will always be with you.

These are the words of father Gabriele Succi on social mediaafter the last heartbreaking goodbye to his beloved child.

At the end of the funeral service, they were released into the sky two big bannersfollowed by many white balloons and accompanied by the inscription “Hi Cat”.