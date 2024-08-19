A fight that does not explain the one that sees as two protagonists an elderly couple married for many years. The two were in a square of their city when he, suddenly, decided to shoot her and then to turn the gun on himself.

The man died while she is in very serious condition.

Man Shoots Wife After Argument, Then Kills Himself: What Happened?

A real family drama occurred in Collegnoa small village located in the province of Turin. A elderly couple married for a long time, they met in the town hall square around 11 in the morning.

It is not clear what happened but the two, whose ages are estimated to be around 80, began to argue. Everything degenerated when the husband pulled out a gun and shot his wife. Not satisfied, he then decided to turn the gun on himself, killing himself instantly.

There was nothing that could be done for him while the woman reported some wounds very serious. The Carabinieri then arrived on the scene together with the emergency services who immediately took care of the woman, urgently transporting her to the nearest hospital.

The newspaper gave this information The Press who, in fact, spoke of this act of anger that led the man to shoot his life partner. It seems that he was very angry, so much so that he shouted at her as if she had ruined his life.

After these very harsh and exasperated words, the man decided to shoot her with the clear intent of taking her life. We do not know if this gesture came from the anger of the moment or if the man had premeditated everything before putting it into action.

At the moment, however, the reasons that caused this argument, pushing the man to commit this very serious act, are not clear. As mentioned before, the woman is hospitalized in very serious conditions, but only she will be able to give more information about what happened.