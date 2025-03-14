



Author

Dennis Kelly

Address and translation

Marc Rosich

Sceography

Paula Font Creixell

Locker room

Marta Pell

Lightning

Daniel Gener

Sound

Roger Blasco

Interpreters

Meritxell Calvo and Ramon Pujol

Place

Room versus, Barcelona

Dennis Kelly It is one of the most talented film and television producers in the United Kingdom. If the name does not sound to them, they will know it for your works: ‘DNA‘, reading text in schools; Libretto of ‘Matilda, the musical’ that produced for the Royal Shakespeare Company; Thrillers for BBC; The movie ‘Mar Negro’ or the monologue ‘Girls & Boys’. Before turning to writing, Kelly worked in a supermarket and drank a lot. Alcoholics anonymous and the thrust of the actress Sharon Horgan As his Pigmalion rescued Kelly from the hole: his talent began to shine the thirty.

The versus recovery room ‘After the end‘(‘ After the end ‘), one of his first works. Kelly premiered her in 2005, when the world still trembled by the 11-S attacks on the Twin Towers: Louise wakes up in the anti-Nuclear shelter that her friend Mark has under the garden of her house. The explanation of his unexpected host is that there was a nuclear attack while the two were in the pub. She passed out and he took her to that safe place: there they must remain for a while until the radiation of the outside no longer threatens their lives. Louis, grateful, regrets that she and her friends mocked Mark’s obsession for her nuclear refuge. Thanks to what seemed a paranoia they can now survive with the food, water and blankets he had stored. The radio does not work. The only distraction is to listen to songs of the eighties in the cassette and play the ‘Dungoons & Dragons’ while it sounds’Jeanne of Arc‘of the OMD. With the keys of the door and the trunk of the food, Mark will reveal a possessive behavior until he turns Louise into his hostage.

Ramon Pujol It embodies with solvency that host that evolves from stuttering due to its inferiority complex to the safety of the abuser. Meritxell Calvo He successfully expresses the transit of trust in who seemed his protector towards suspicion and fear. After the end nothing will be as before: the mind becomes dark bunker from which it is difficult to leave.