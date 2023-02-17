Monterrey.- On the morning of April 9, 2022 Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was seen for the last time, hours before she left her house and returned. In February 2023 Gustavo Soto Miranda publicly reappeared, identified on social networks as ‘El Jaguar’.

The young man who claims to live from acting he broke down in tears in the middle of an interview with Gusgri when he affirmed that he thought of taking his own life because of the social pressure to be designated as the murderer of Debanhi Escobar.

“They destroyed my life, having suicidal thoughts is not from God, I felt in an abyss. I felt like I was going crazy. I no longer knew if I was awake or dreaming, I went and fell asleep and dreamed of the same thing, woke up and it was the same,” said Soto Miranda.

It was in the interview with the name “They tell me the Jaguar and this is the true story”, published on the YouTube channel ‘Double G’, where the man defended himself against those who related him to the case of the young woman found lifeless inside a cistern at the Motel Nueva Castilla, in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

The man claimed that even They threatened him and his family with death.. Another of the comments that they frequently make is that he only wants fame. He defends that he seeks to clean up his image.

During the Interview, ‘El Jaguar’ considered that Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, was only looking for money when her daughter was missing. The same as Mafian TV, accusing him of being the person who made the most profit from the case after the young woman’s father.

Debanhi, an unfinished story

The case of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old girl found dead in the cistern of a motel in Nuevo León, Mexico, continues to be a mystery that has caused an international uproar.

The first autopsy indicated that the young woman had died from a deep contusion to the skull, but now it has been announced that the cause of death was asphyxia due to suffocation in her respiratory orifices.

The autopsy ruled out other versions raised, such as a blow to the head or drowning.

In addition, it was confirmed that there was no evidence, injury or any other finding that indicated a sexual assault.

The young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, asked that the forensic officials who carried out the first investigations and who had acted due to “negligence, fraud or omission” be held accountable.

The Mexican government promised to clarify the mysterious death of Debanhi.

Since the mid-1990s, femicides in Mexico have increased. The death of the young woman is an example of how the omissions of the institutions affect the right to the truth.