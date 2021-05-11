Resident Evil Village It worked as a kind of tribute to the fourth installment of this saga of survival horror, and if you have already played it, you will have noticed that it took up several mechanics that we saw with Lion.

After we learned the story of Jill Valentine and Nemesis, this IP of Capcom It faced a renovation that took us to the field of action, although before a curious prototype was made that was canceled.

Resident Evil 3.5 intended to add elements that went beyond zombies and bioweapons, and although it never made it to consoles, Village it took up a terrifying element for its development.

Resident Evil Village spoilers below, so proceed carefully

Before Resident Evil 4 defined its final concept, the team behind the game explored different narrative possibilities that did not reach the public; however, we were able to see them thanks to leaked videos.

This prototype located between the third and fourth parts drew attention for including paranormal elements that did not seem to go completely with the series, but that gave a more terrifying aura.

The call Resident Evil 3.5 had what appeared to be ghosts, although it was another enemy who Capcom decided to return to Village, and if you do not remember, we will show you below.

About 1:33 minute Leon He enters a room that does not look like the others, because instead of having armor or zombies, is surrounded by dolls.

In the gameplay we can see that they suddenly come to life and attack the protagonist with knives, the only way to annihilate them is to throw an incendiary grenade at them.

Even if Resident Evil Village He did not replicate this item identically, he did recover it with a special twist inside the house of Donna Beneviento, including scary dolls that decorate the hallways.

Of course we are not going to detail the way these characters appear, but we anticipate that they belong to one of the most terrifying scenarios.

Did you remember that Resident Evil 3.5 had killer dolls?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



