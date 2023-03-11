You open the doors wide for Ukrainians in need and then suddenly an annoying message pops up on the doormat. Dorit Bouwman (57) thought he was doing well, but seemed to have to dig into his pockets as a result. After e-mails and a Facebook post, the municipality of Amersfoort still adds water to the wine and Dorit can breathe a sigh of relief.
Esther de Cloe
Latest update:
12:43
#receive #refugees #suddenly #bill #pops #mat #rules
