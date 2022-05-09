Nuevo León.- Through Facebook a young man made a public apology for making a woman feel harassed or scaredwhile he was driving.

Alan explained in a Facebook post how things were misunderstood and due to the dire security situation in Mexico, women live in fear.

Alan wrote asking for forgiveness to a girl of approximately 24 years old, who was walking down Albania Street and Américas Avenue in Colonia Andrade, in Nuevo León.

In his message he explained that the woman took off running when Alan suddenly backed up. “You ran away in fear of the full house thinking that they would do something to you… an apology!!”.

Alan apologized / Photo: Capture

Alan said the situation has all women on alert and He hopes that his apology comes from the heart.

The situation of violence against women in Mexico is increasingly common, women remain on alert in order to avoid being victims.

