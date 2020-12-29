BJP does not respect Tagore and Bose After the roadshow, Mamta directly attacked Amit Shah and BJP. Describing BJP as an outsider in Bengal, Mamta said that BJP does not respect the icons of Bengal Netaji and Rabindranath Tagore.

‘Stop the politics of violence and sharing’ Mamta Banerjee said in the rally that ‘I do not like the derogatory remarks being made on Visva Bharati’. He further said, ‘A conspiracy is being hatched to end the culture of Bengal. Stop the politics of violence and distribution. ‘

Thousands of supporters gathered in Mamta’s foot march Mamta rallied on foot in Bolpur and demonstrated strength. During this, thousands of people joined their foot march. Trinamool Congress workers are fighting hard to make Mamta’s march successful to counter Amit Shah.

Whose house Shah had lunch, he also reached Mamta’s rally Bowl singer Basudev also attended Mamta’s roadshow. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had dinner at the house of Basudev, the singer of Baul sect. Basudev Bowl also appeared in Mamta’s rally. He was accompanied by many others from the Baul sect.

Amit Shah did a road show in this place Please tell that Amit Shah visited Bengal on December 19-20. He also called a press conference after a successful rally in Bolpur in which he had made several serious allegations against the Mamata government. Shah had criticized Mamata Raj for the state’s deteriorating situation in the last 10 years.

Assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal next year, but there is a political stir from now. CM Mamata Banerjee has played the election bugle and today she is showing strength by rallying in Bolpur, Birbhum. Let me tell you that recently, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah did a road show in Bolpur. After this, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also reached Birbhum on a two-day visit.