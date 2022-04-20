Escuinapa.- On the federal highway Mexico 15 the rear-end collision between two heavy units, it is a passenger bus and a trailerleaving as a result three people injured, property damage and vehicular traffic blocked for several hours.

Authorities that provided assistance in this road event on the federal street reported that after the encounter three people were reported injured, they are two women who were on board the passenger truck and a man ex officio ticket clerk for this public transport unit.

The injured were identified as Alberto “N” 28 years old, originally from Rosario, Irene “N” 47 years old, from El Trébol 1, Rita “N” 46 years old, from Huajicori.

The information provided indicates that the accident occurred on this federal road, near the town of Rincón del Verde, when the bus was traveling to Mazatlán.

According to witnesses and bus passengers, they reported that a trailer was stopped on the road due to some mechanical failure, and the bus driver decided to hit it, since another trailer was coming from the opposite lane and that one was moving.

After the strong clash, the heavy units remained on the asphalt tape, hindering vehicular traffic, so the road remained closed while relief work and maneuvers were carried out to remove the units.

Elements of Civil Protection and Volunteer Firefighters attended the scene of the accident, who provided assistance to the injured people and transferred them to the Escuinapa General Hospital for evaluation and medical attention.

Read more: Screams and panic! CFE substation explodes in Morelia, Michoacán (VIDEOS)

Elements of the Municipal Police and National Guard were also present in the area, who joined the relief actions and guard the accident area.