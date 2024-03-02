You pay that insane amount of BPM on new cars these days.

The big BPM festival has started! How much more does a car cost in the Netherlands? And where does that money go?

Of course, it is more about the comical effect this has on new car prices. Sales of new cars have been under pressure in the Netherlands for years and sales in recent years have been very poor.

But to learn and enjoy ourselves, we took a tour of some car brand sites. We look at the prices of our neighboring countries. Belgium because we have many Belgian readers, but also because the Netherlands and Belgium are comparable countries in terms of economy, size, location and preference for Germany. We chose Germany because that is where we import the cars from. Because the used car market in the Netherlands is too small and too specific. Or do you REALLY want an Outlander and I-Pace at your doorstep?

We have not always opted for the standard models. On the contrary, in addition to the obligatory Autoblog Petrolhead version, we have mainly chosen versions that you actually want to buy. Except for the first one. This is only to show that grabbing, even from economical cars, is a normal practice in our country:

Hyundai i10 i-Drive

EN: € 17,995

B: €15,549

D: €15,990

A seemingly small difference. In the Netherlands you pay two to two and a half thousand BPM on a Hyundai i10. Now those cars are better and more complete than ever, so we understand that you can no longer pick them up for 10 grand. One thing: air conditioning is NOT standard. Then you need the 'Comfort' and it costs 20,095 euros.

It is because of the emissions of 109 grams of CO2 per kilometer BPM amount 3,529 euros. You read that right, an economical small car is taxed EXTRA 3,529 euros. This runs 1 in 20 and takes up hardly any space. Yet the government considers it an environmental crime (and Rob Jetten is going to fly to Argentina…).

Volkswagen Polo GTI

NL: € 44,990

B: €37,170

D: €34,595

It is almost a joke to ridicule the price of the Polo GTI. This was once just under 30 grand for a few years. An incredibly nice deal for that money.

But then, then the price rose little by little to the 44,990 euros where we are now. That is more than 10K more expensive than neighboring countries. So the Polo GTI is no longer that cheap there either. But in the Netherlands there is an extra tax 9,545 euros in BPM on.

Honda Civic Type-R

NL: €88,560

B: €60,000

D: €58,900

This was one of the cars that made us make this overview. The Honda Civic Type-R is not in itself a huge CO2-belching monster. It has a hyper-efficient 2.0 four-cylinder that blows a relatively modest 159 grams of CO2 into the air. Considering the car's performance potential, that's not too bad.

Not for the government, because the BPM fine is barely comprehensible 27,380 euros. You're actually crazy if you put it on Dutch records, because those 27,380 euros go straight to the government treasury and are then used for a trial balloon.

Mercedes-Benz C220d Estate AMG Line

NL: €73,418

B: €59,169

D: €62,644.75

Then we continue with a relatively thick business car for the field sales manager, which is connected to a diesel engine because of the annual mileage. A station wagon because the breeding process has started and an AMG-Line because, um, yes, that's what people want.

The government wants something in return. In addition to VAT and (presumably) additional tax, a C220d is required 11,113 euros be paid BPM! We are talking about a four-cylinder Euro7 diesel that easily runs at 1:20. Just crush that bite!

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

NL: € 138,500

B: €93,500

D: €92,500

One of the coolest cars of the moment. It was great in 2017 and 7 years later it still is. The Quadrifoglio has quickly become more expensive. It once started with a price of just under €100,000.

Not cheap, but considering what is offered, a good price. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadriflglio quickly became considerably more expensive. Alfa Romeo asks 77,344 euros for it, but with taxes that is 138,500 euros, of which So 43,834 euros purely in BPM.

Audi S5 Cabriolet

NL: € 139,154.12

B: €80,880.01

D: €74,900

We are the last to say that this is not a big car, because an Audi S5 Cabriolet definitely is. But this car – which is in fact a fast Audi A4 without a roof – costs more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The BPM amount on the Audi S5 Cabriolet is: 37,262 euros. So without taxes the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is considerably cheaper.

BMW Z4 M40i

NL: € 96,396

B: €68,850

D: €69,300

Its predecessor was once an affordable roadster, but nowadays a BMW Z4 costs at least 64,474 euros. Then you have a great four-cylinder, but if you want the six-cylinder (and you do), it will cost you at least 32 grand EXTRA.

This is due to the BPM fine 25,733 euros extra that is on it. It also immediately explains the price difference between the Netherlands and our neighboring countries.

Porsche Macan

NL: €125,700

B: €73,695.45

D: €69,895

We never understood this one. It is logical that Porsche is launching a Macan with a 2.0 four-cylinder engine. That such a car costs between 70 and 75 grand: also understandable. It's strange that you have to pay a little more in the Netherlands.

But who on earth buys a Porsche Macan with an entry-level engine, when the price is really very high? You can get a Macan S with a six-cylinder for not that much more. The BPM amount on an entry-level Macan is no less 50,438 euros. Yes, 50 grand on a Macan with a downsize block.

Land Rover Defender 130 P500

NL: € 253,373

B: €147,300

D: €147,700

Of course, no one minds paying a little bit more tax. Rich people have broader shoulders that can carry more. That is why VAT is a percentage. So for a more expensive car – such as a Land Rover – the tax authorities collect more.

But in the case of the Land Rover Defender 130 P500, it's absolutely insane. It is simply 100 grand more expensive in the Netherlands. A ton! Now the heavy SUV with supercharged V8 is an exception, also in a technical sense. But a BPM fine of 103,691 euros can really be called extreme.

Maserati GranTurismo Modena

NL: € 234,130

B: €182,600

D: €178,278

The Maserati GranTurismo is a beautiful car. That design is still rock solid. Unfortunately we had to say goodbye to that epic sounding V8. Instead there's a somewhat tamer V6 that's neither exotic nor sporty.

It doesn't sound that expensive. That's where the tax authorities really different, because it still taxes it very heavily, making it 52,000 euros more expensive than in Germany…

Toyota Land Cruiser D4-D Comfort (5-door with manual gearbox)

NL: € 133,550

B: €66,310

D: €58,370

Wonderfully drunk, this one. Toyota was one of the brands that said goodbye to diesel quite early, although it is fair to say that they did not do that very much anyway. And secretly they just continued with the Land Cruiser. This is perhaps the most functional car you could wish for.

A straightforward four-cylinder diesel with not much else going for it. In 25 years such a thing will still be driving around and with a bit of luck it will still be driving around in 50 years. But this form of sustainability is apparently not appreciated. Hence the BPM fine 82,812 euros!!!!!

This article You pay this ridiculous amount of BPM on these 11 cars first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#pay #ridiculous #amount #BPM #cars