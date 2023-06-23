Brazil.- Imagine going to a restaurant with buffet service Enjoy the promotion like anyone else, you pay the mandatory fee and start to enjoy the food they serve you, but the waiter approaches you and asks you to leave the place because you already ate too much.

This happened in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to a man named João Carlos Apolonio, who documented the strangeness for his TikTok account. experience as a diner of the buffet service for only 19.90 reais (71 Mexican pesos).

The content creator explained, in Portuguese, that at the beginning everything developed as in any other visit to a store of this type.

He asked for different dishes and they brought them to him without a problem, apparently they had no idea of ​​the good tooth of today’s protagonist.

“At first everything was going well, I asked for 10 dishes and they brought them to me, there were five lasagnas, three gnocchi and two noodles,” he said.

After the first batch of food he asked for yet more food, it was brought to him, and he added five more preparations to his stomach. He buffet restaurant staff couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

After eating 15 dishes, he asked the waiter for an order with 8 more to close the day, he could not eat more, according to his words, because he had had a heavy breakfast.

“The waiter looked at me with his eyes wide open and I clarified that with this last order he was finished and was not going to continue, because he had eaten eight buns in the morning,” he said, notoriously happy, to the city media.

It was at that moment that the employee site to make you an offer that is hard to refuse. He offered him not to charge the bill in exchange for him leaving and will not continue eating from the buffet.

“He talked to me to talk and asked me to leave. Please, would you accept a proposal? You don’t have to leave, we don’t force you, but if you leave, we’ll give you your money back,” were some of the words the waiter told him.

Despite the fact that the video that you will see later was published in 2021, in the middle of 2023 it resumed its boom in the social network of Chinese origin, accumulating so far 2.2 million views.