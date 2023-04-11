Parking spaces for a god’s fortune. Then you probably know in which city you can find it, right?

In 2023 you will hardly find parking spaces anywhere for next to nothing. At least, if you’re looking in the Randstad. And certainly if you want to park your car in Amsterdam (continue with the comments about the capital and why on earth you would want to go there) you have lost a fortune.

€ 7.50 per hour is no exception for a parking space in Amsterdam, so an afternoon of shopping in the PC Hooftstraat becomes even more expensive than it already was. Then it is almost better to buy your own parking space, you may think.

And that’s a good thing, exactly in that street you can buy three parking spaces. For a power of God, that is.

Three parking spaces for a god’s fortune

There are three separate advertisements on Funda for as many parking spaces. Covered and secured, but that is also allowed. Because – watch out, here comes a repetition – they cost a god’s fortune.

And when we say god power, we also mean a god power. You pay for the cheapest parking spot 250,000 euros. For a parking space! And then that is the cheapest, because the other goes ahead €275,000 and the most expensive cost 495,000 euros!!!1!

But then you get something… we think.

Parking in Amsterdam has never been so expensive

We focus for a moment the most expensive of the three parking spaces. Nearly half a million. It is approximately 4.65 meters long and 3.85 meters wide, which gives an area of ​​approximately 18m2. That amounts to 27,500 euros per square meter…

According to the broker, this place is well suited for wider cars and is therefore probably completely worth its money. Whether the floor is tiled with blocks of cocaine and bars of pure gold is not known. But it has to be for this price, right?

Oh yes, if you find half a million a bit too much, you can also rent the place. You pay 750 euros per month for that, without service costs. Although a little later in the text it says that it costs 995 euros per month excluding service costs of 100 per month, but you just have to check that.

The other two parking spots are in the same expensive complex but will just have a concrete floor as the price is about half of that expensive one. Oh yes, you also have to pay 460 euros in ground rent per year if you decide to buy one of the parking spaces…

You know, maybe I’ll join the comments. What on earth do you HAVE to do in Amsterdam these days?

They have clearly gone mad.

