‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Ducati

Termas de Rio Hondo weekend confirmed the negative tradition of Francis Bagnaia in Argentina, a track on which he never managed to finish on the podium in 8 races held in all classes. Saturday’s Sprint closed it in sixth place, without risking too much due to an imperfect feeling with the GP23, and Sunday’s race was instead characterized by a crash while in second place eight laps from the checkered flag. The top Ducati rider thus lost the lead in the standings, which went to the winner of the long race, his friend and fellow VR46 Academy Marco Bezzecchi.

Despite the crooked race, it is undeniable that the recent MotoGP era has its own symbol the Bagnaia-Ducati duo, capable of WIN together – in addition to the 2022 world championship – something like 6 of the last 12 races, a sign of an evident superiority which was completed, in the same period, with three other podium finishes and a success in the Portimao Sprint. The centaur from Chivasso is indicated by everyone as the man to beat in 2023, also because it is not yet clear who his main rival will be, amid fluctuating placings, injuries and problems with the bike of the various Vinales, Aleix Espargarò, Quartararo, Marc Marquez and Bastianini.

The response to criticism

However, the 2022 world victory did not completely extinguish the criticisms of those who never fail to underline – especially on social networks – that Bagnaia is winning only thanks to the bike. A statement that has no real correspondence in the data, given that last year out of eight Ducatis only two managed to win a race (Bastianini 3 and Miller 1). Therefore, adding up the victories obtained by seven Ducatis, we arrive at 4 successes, while Bagnaia alone has collected 7.

In recent days the Spanish newspaper Brand asked ‘Pecco’ the well-known question: “Some say you only win thanks to the bike. How do you comment?“. The reply from the Borgo Panigale team rider was peremptory: “CI think it’s natural that not everyone likes me. It goes like this. When Valentino won with the Honda, everyone said he only won because he was riding a Honda. And they also said the same thing to Marc Marquez. So it’s always like that. 90% of people are happy for you, but there’s a 10% who talk bad about you. When you read comments or listen to podcasts where they talk bad about you, you feel worse, it’s clear. But the most important thing is to win. In history remains the roll of honor and not the words that are said. That’s what matters.”