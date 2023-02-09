The murderer Joel Goldberg is back on Netflix with the fourth season of “You”, but fans already want to know if there will be a fifth.

The season 4 premiere of “you”, one of the most watched series on Netflix, has fans excited. In the new chapters, Joel Goldberg lives a nightmare in London facing a new rival that gives an unexpected twist to the story starring actor Penn Badgley. However, just with the launch of the Part 1 —the second batch of episode will arrive in March—, the fans already want to know the following: will there be a season 5 of fiction based on the saga of novels written by Caroline Kepnes?

What happens at the end of “You 4” part 1?

The end of the first part of the fourth season of “You 4” ends with Rhys confessing to Joe that he is the assassin who has been killing the rich. Stunned, this new enemy and admirer confesses to the protagonist that he has been studying him carefully to learn his methods.

In such a way, knowing everything he has done in the past, Rhys demands that Joe kill Roald to frame a dead person and thus escape the suspicions of the public eye and the Police. And that’s how the story goes.

Will there be season 5 of “You”?

Although the season 5 of “You” has not been confirmed, it is It is possible that the Netflix series can continue later in what would be his great denouement. The reason is the upcoming work of the original author of the book on which the series is based.

“You” could continue with “For you and only you”, the fourth book by Caroline Kepnes on which the series is based. Photo: Instagram/Caroline Kepnes

Caroline Kepnes confirmed late last year that she would launch a fourth novel to expand the original trilogy. In such a way, the story of Joe Goldberg could end with one last batch of chapters that would collect the argument of said material.

For now, it remains to wait for the part 2 of “You 4”which arrives on Netflix on March 9.