ofMartina Lippl shut down

In Mallorca, the first tourists had to be in hotel quarantine. Eleven rooms are already occupied. German vacationers are also among the corona infected.

Palma – Despite Corona, thousands of Germans flew to Mallorca over the weekend. The Balearic island is currently no longer on the list of corona risk areas. There is no quarantine for vacationers when entering Germany. However, a test has been compulsory for those returning to travel since Tuesday night (March 30th). Only those who can show a negative corona test are allowed to take the plane home.

Corona positive – First Mallorca vacationers in quarantine hotels

Anyone who tests positive for Corona before flying back to Germany must be in quarantine. Affected vacationers can then immediately move to “Covid quarantine hotels”. The costs for the time in quarantine are then covered by the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) covered. The quarantine then applies like medical treatment abroad. For example, if you can and would like to extend your stay in a holiday apartment or hotel by up to 14 days, you have to bear the costs yourself.

Mallorca: tourists tested positive for Corona upon entry

The first German vacationers already had to be quarantined. Like the Spanish newspaper Diario de Mallorca reported. However, the tourists were tested positive for Corona when they arrived in Mallorca. The tests were carried out at Palma de Mallorca Airport and at the ports. According to the authorities, the quarantine hotels have been set up for international travelers who become infected on the island. According to the newspaper report, eleven rooms in the congress hotel Meliá Palma Bay are occupied by foreign tourists. There are also two Germans among the infected residents. All of them had only mild or no Covid-19 symptoms. The Corona Hotels are also used by employees in the healthcare sector if people from risk groups live in their household.

Corona: Thousands of tourists from Germany already on Mallorca

Mallorca vacationers have to pay for the corona tests out of their own pocket. That doesn't stop most of them. Over Easter Mallorca has become the destination of longing for many Germans. Thousands have already landed on the island. The Spanish airport operator Aena announced that 522 flights between Germany and Mallorca are planned by Easter Monday. According to the report by the Spanish newspaper, the government now wants to carry out further checks on tourists entering the country. In addition, it is also important for holidaymakers to pay attention to the contact restrictions of two households. (ml)