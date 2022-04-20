PC gamers, this one is for you! If you prefer to use Sony’s DualSense controller during your PC sessions, but a lack of PS5 console is holding you back from purchasing one, we have great news – you now no longer need to own a PlayStation 5 to update a DualSense controller. Huzzah!

“PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5,” Sony announced today.

In order to do this, you will need to download the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app (catchy name) to your Windows PC. When this app is loaded, all you will then need to do to get all the latest updates on your controller is use a USB cable to connect said controller to your PC, and then just follow the on-screen instructions and you’re away.

Obviously, you will need to ensure your PC meets the system requirements before getting started. In this case, you will need a PC that uses either Windows 10 (64 bit) or Windows 11, has more than 10MB of available storage space and has a display resolution of 1024 × 768 or higher.

Please note that you will only be able to update one controller at a time, so if you have more than one controller to your name you will need to do each update individually.

PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5. Details: https://t.co/PF5E3VnoXM pic.twitter.com/PF2ASo8Fw6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2022

You will additionally be notified of any available updates for your DualSense controller when you launch the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app.

Those looking to download the app can do so through the playstation website.