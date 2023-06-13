The police no longer require officers to have a driver’s license.

The police selection procedure has a number of steps. You can’t just become a police officer. There are requirements for your physical condition, but you must also have a driving license. Or had to. Because that last requirement will lapse. The Telegraph reports on this.

The police want to make it more attractive to recruit officers. By scrapping the driver’s license requirement, the Dutch police hopes that there will be more responses to the vacancies. Now an agent without a driving license is not very handy in practice, they also understand that. You can still get your driver’s license at the expense of the police within the training to become a police officer.

It is one of the measures taken by the Dutch police to make the job more attractive. Another measure is a reward of 1,000 euros for employees who successfully recruit new blood. Apparently, police officers are also recruiters these days.

In addition to the possibility of obtaining a driving license during the training, additional training will follow later to prepare officers for the real job. With driver training, officers learn to anticipate better during unforeseen situations. Like a sudden chase, for example.

In addition to police officers in the car, you also have something like a motorcycle police officer. The police have no shortages here. In fact, motorcycle training is one of the most popular courses within the Police Academy. The interest in this job is so great that interested parties are put on hold.

