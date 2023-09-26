For almost 20 years, Carbrook Golf Club near Brisbane, Australia, boasted the ultimate water trap: a lake filled with sardine sharks.

It all started in 1996, when strong floods swept six young sarda sharks from a nearby river into a 21-hectare lake. near the 14th hole of the golf course. When the waters receded, the sharks were trapped, surrounded by curious golfers.

The sharks spent 17 years in the lake, feeding on its fish and the occasional meat delicacy provided by the club staff. One shark was caught illegally, while the others disappeared after subsequent flooding.

Sharks, a new study has found, are more than just a fluke on the fairway. In research published in the journal Marine and Fisheries Science, Peter Gausmann, a shark scientist at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany, said Carbrook’s sharks show that Sardinian sharks can live indefinitely in low-salinity aquatic environments.

There are sarda sharks in warm coastal waters around the world. These robust sharks can reach up to 4 meters in length and weigh more than 225 kilos. They are one of the few shark species that can tolerate a variety of salinities, a trait that allows them to venture into freshwater and brackish water habitats such as rivers, estuaries and lagoons.

If most sharks entered a freshwater environment, their internal salt levels would be diluted and they would die. But sarda sharks have specially adapted rectal glands and kidneys that work together to recycle and retain salt in their bodies.

Freshwater and brackish water habitats give young sardine sharks a place to grow without the threat of predation from larger sharks. However, once they have reached maturitySardinian sharks often head out to sea, where larger prey and breeding opportunities abound.

While scientists have long known that sarda sharks have the means to move between freshwater and saltwater environments, no one knows if these sharks could spend their entire lives in freshwater.

Research suggests sarda sharks can live about 30 years, and Carbrook’s group survived in the golf course lake for 17 years. That suggests “there is no limit” to how long these sharks can spend in low-salinity environments, said Vincent Raoult, a postdoctoral researcher at Deakin University in Australia, who was not involved in the study. “I think a lot of people would be afraid to know that there could be Sardinian sharks in their local pond, but the fact is, it’s pretty amazing that there are animals that can do this,” Raoult said.

Extreme flooding is becoming more common and more sarda sharks could end up stuck in inland waters. Gausmann recommends avoiding bodies of water recently affected by flooding. But Gausmann added that people in urban areas may not have to worry, since urban flood waters are often too toxic to support marine life.

And there is another teaching. “If this article has shown anything, it is that it is possible to live next to sharks,” said Leonardo Guida, shark scientist at the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

By: Annie Roth