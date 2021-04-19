Magdalena, Mª del Pilar and Rosa Mª Jiménez, with a photo of their father, who disappeared in 2015. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM ALICIA NEGRE Monday, 19 April 2021, 02:40



Time has not succeeded in making the family of Cartagena’s Silvestre Jiménez leave their memories behind, but it somewhat attenuates the pain generated by uncertainty. “You never forget, but over time you learn to carry it,” recognizes Ramón, one of his sons. This is one of the high-risk missing persons cases that the Corps and Forces of S