The race where you know for sure that you don’t have to check whether there is still a time difference. At 15:00 on Sunday it will go wild again on the circuit in the dunes. And this year it is slightly different from previous years, because with a bit of luck (or bad luck for those present) it will rain. It is the third time that the GP of the Netherlands will be held at Circuit Zandvoort this century. The last two times Max Verstappen won the race, and let’s be honest: it must be strange if he doesn’t want to put it in his pocket with the greatest of ease. Statistically, then.

Robert Doornbos says in his column in TopGear Magazine: ‘Due to the summer closure of the factories, I don’t expect major updates in the Netherlands and Italy yet. A new floor or a new front wing, that takes a lot of time to develop. And they also choose the right circuits to introduce such updates. Zandvoort is a very different circuit, because it is narrow, fast, high downforce, there are different types of asphalt and you have those banked corners. There is not much data, because F1 cars have only raced twice. In Zandvoort the drivers have to make the difference.’

What should I know about the F1 race at Zandvoort?

The circuit has been given a major overhaul before the return of F1 with two new banked corners and a lot of asphalt. Many changes have not been made since 2020, so you are broadly looking at the same circuit as previous years. It seems to be a bit better around the circuit this year.

Zandvoort is a tight circuit with very few overtaking opportunities. Just like in Monaco, a good qualification is therefore crucial. If you bring enough speed into the final banked corner you might be able to overtake on the straight, but in terms of width it is very easy to defend there.

Who is the stakes high for?

This coming weekend, little will change for Verstappen and Pérez in the standings in the championship. Alonso is only one point above Hamilton, so it is possible that the Mercedes driver will move into third place. Leclerc and Russell are tied with 99 points for fifth and sixth.

Even Sainz could move up to fifth, which is now on 92 points. Ocon and Piastri are in tenth and eleventh place respectively with only one point difference. Just like Zhou and Tsunoda in sixteenth and seventeenth place. And it would be nice for Ricciardo if he scored his first point in the Netherlands at AlphaTauri.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘The summer break was really nice, I had a lot of time to relax with friends. I’m looking forward to getting started with the second half of the season now and there’s no better way than to start in the Netherlands. It’s a great track and of course the fans there are great so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back out there. It seems that the weather can play a role, but I don’t care, wet or dry, we will do our best to score the maximum number of points,” said the driver on Verstappen.com.

What is the weather like during the F1 race in Zandvoort?

There is a good chance of rain every day. On Friday, quite a bit of rain is predicted with even some thunderstorms. It now looks like qualifying will be run on a drying track, which could make for an interesting setup; because which tires do the drivers choose? There is also a chance of precipitation before the race. Incidentally, some rain was also predicted last year, but it failed to materialize.

What time does F1 start at Zandvoort?

Friday

1st free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

2nd free practice: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM