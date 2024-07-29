Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Dog owners can generally take their four-legged friends abroad, but they must pay attention to certain entry regulations and the animal passport.

Munich – Joint Travelling with the dog can be more work, but can also be more fun. If you want to take your four-legged friend on holiday, you have to be careful. Not only should you pay attention to whether the planned holiday is suitable in terms of climate and activities – the dog itself also has to comply with certain regulations abroad. GPS trackers can also provide more security for the owner and the animal on holiday.

Within Germany, there is usually less to consider. The most important thing is to find a pet-friendly hotel, holiday accommodation or campsite. If you are staying by the sea or large lakes, it is also worth finding out about local dog beaches. But it only gets more complicated abroad: Here, EU-There are official entry regulations throughout the country, so preparations may need to be made.

Travelling abroad with your dog: These entry regulations apply in EU countries

The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) informs on its website that leaving the country with dogs and other pets is generally only permitted if no more than five pets are transported per person. The BMEL defines pets as dogs, cats and ferrets. For example, anyone who goes on holiday alone with their dog is not allowed to take more than four of these animals with them. Otherwise, the trip can quickly be classified as “animal trafficking” during an inspection.

Many people want to enjoy their vacation with their four-legged friend. © Zoonar.com/TAINA SOHLMAN / Imago

When travelling in EU countries, a valid EU pet passport must also be carried. According to the BMEL, this must contain two important pieces of information and is issued by the veterinarian:

The verifiable identity of the animal: The animal must be identifiable either by an identification number in the form of a tattoo or by a microchip. This number must also be included in the pet passport. Most dogs have a microchip, as this has been mandatory for newly identified animals since 2011. A valid vaccination against rabies: The animal’s passport must contain a veterinary certificate that the dog has been vaccinated against rabies. The vaccination must not take place before the microchip is attached, as the vaccination must be officially assigned to an identification number. Important: A rabies vaccination is only fully effective 21 days later. Anyone who wants to take their four-legged friend across the border and has not yet vaccinated the animal or needs to have it vaccinated again must take care of this at least 21 days in advance.

In Ireland, Malta and Finland, stricter regulations apply. As the BMEL further reports, all three countries are calling for further antiparasitic treatments, especially against tapeworms (echinococci). The Federal Office provides further information on its Website ready.

Holidays with your four-legged friend: Italy, Spain and Co. have additional regulations for dogs

The ADAC points out that there are additional restrictions in some countries. For example, entry to Italy and Spain is initially only permitted with a pet passport. However, anyone who wants to move freely with their dog within the two countries usually has to keep their four-legged friend on a leash. In Denmark, too, dogs must be kept on a leash when walking in the woods. In addition, in many places in Italy, for example, you have to be able to show that you have a muzzle in your pocket when checked. Be careful: 13 dog breeds are not allowed to enter Denmark at all.

In summary, in every EU country, at least a pet passport and a valid rabies vaccination are required. In addition, the importance of paying sufficient attention to the animal’s needs should not be underestimated. The German Animal Welfare Association therefore recommends always having a water bottle, a brush, toys, tick tweezers and a first aid kit for your four-legged friend with you. You should also take a break every two to three hours. (nz)