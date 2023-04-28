Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, the latest rumors about the alleged crisis

The crisis, or presumed one, between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni now seems like water under the bridge: yet rumors continue to emerge about the moment of difficulty that the couple would have gone through immediately after the Sanremo Festival.

This time, in fact, it is the weekly Today to provide new elements in support of the alleged crisis experienced by the Ferragnez.

According to the magazine, the two would have signed a sort of armed truce by reaching an agreement which provides that “she limits her acquaintances with some prominent exponents linked to the world of fashion”.

The weekly does not provide further details, but some have speculated that the rapper, for his part, did the same, which would explain, for example, the strange and sudden absence of Luis Sal from the podcast Wild Moss.

However, there are also those who continue to argue that the alleged crisis is nothing more than a marketing ploy to create even more expectations for the second season of The Ferragnezwhich will air on Amazon Prime from May 18.

The series, which tells the professional and private lives of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, will also be broadcast with a special episode entirely dedicated to Sanremo, which will be broadcast after the summer.