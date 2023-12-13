He had insulted a young referee, wishing her the same end as Giulia: the decision has been made on the man responsible for the ugly gesture

The decision of the Padua police commissioner has arrived regarding the scandalous episode of threats and insults to a youth basketball referee which occurred last December 3rd. The father of an athlete had wished the young race director to end up 'the same way as Giulia Cecchettin'. The man received a 5-year sentence. What does it mean.

Throughout Italy, but mainly in province of Paduathe death of Giulia Cecchettin, especially due to the tragic ways in which it occurred, shocked everyone.

For this, the episode occurred last December 3rdnot even a month after Giulia's death, in a basketball court in the areahad an incredible resonance and made everyone shiver.

A match was being played in a local arena men's under 17 basketball 'Silver'among the hosts of the Camine are the guests of the Cittadella Brenta Gunners.

During the match, the parent of one of the athletes of the visiting team started from the stands heavily insulting the match refereea 17-year-old from Padua, even leading to serious insults and threats.

One phrase in particular shouted by the man did not go unnoticed. The man would in fact wished to the young race director of “end up the same as that of Vigonovo“. A clear reference to Giulia Cecchettin.

Giulia Cecchettin: the decision on the man responsible for the offense against the referee

The fact, already terrible in itself, increases in gravity if you consider that in the same championship play too DavidGiulia's younger brother.

There solidarity and closeness it was immediate to the young referee and came from everywhere, including the institutions and Giulia's father himself, who in addition to underlining the seriousness of the episode, showed closeness to the young woman.

Thanks to the investigations, the man was identified and reported for the crimes of threats and defamation, aggravated by having acted towards a minor and in a place where a sporting event was taking place. Crimes for which, among other things, the man was already known.

The commissioner of Padua Marco Odorisio issued a provision against the subject, a fifty-year-old from Camposampiero. A Daspo which will prohibit him from participating, in any capacity, in any type of sporting event throughout the national territory for the next few years 5 years.