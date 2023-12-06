During an under-17 championship basketball match, a parent insulted a 17-year-old female referee, wishing her to end up like Giulia Cecchettin, a victim of femicide at 22 years old

In the province of Padua, in a sports hall, shocking insults from a parent to the female referee of a basketball game. An under 17 championship match was being played and a man addressed the very young match judge with words that made everyone shudder. He has them hoped to end up like Giulia Cecchettinvictim of femicide at the age of 22 not far from Padua.

The girl’s father and other parents present in the stands did not stand by and watch, but immediately defended the girl, telling the man to stop verbally attacking her.

Also there Federation expressed its closeness to the race director, underlining that he will take action on the matter and offering protection and protection, for a truly terrifying and chilling case. A fact that makes everyone indignant and which should not happen anywhere: it is real violence.

The fact also emerged thanks to the testimony of the social page, which deals with basketball.

A fact that should not go unnoticed, because unfortunately verbal violence is always too present, even in places dedicated to sociality and fair play such as those where sports competitions are held.