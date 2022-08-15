This article was originally posted in 2017, but as someone in the Czech Republic was filmed for the second time with a GP2 car on a public road, we’ve updated the article for those who are inspired.

Suppose you have so much money that you are seriously considering putting a stack of bills in the toilet so you don’t have to go to the supermarket. You don’t think a Mercedes-AMG Project One is exclusive enough. And a Caparo T1 is too flammable for your taste. Then there is only one thing to do: put an authentic F1 car on a Dutch license plate. Is that possible? We contacted the RDW for the answer. And to put it bluntly: if money is not an issue, then it is possible.

The search for a suitable F1 car is the first step. It is important that you find a Formula 1 car from before 1998. The RDW demands that cars after 1998 have airbags and various emission measures, such as a lambda sensor and a catalytic converter. And that’s not even talking about the noise requirements. Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 is therefore out of the question.

In 1996 there were V10 engines in the cars, so that seems like a good starting point. See if you can find Damon Hill’s Williams Renault FW18 somewhere. Or Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F310. Do all this under a pseudonym, because the purists will be right at your door with torches and pitchforks if they get wind of your plans.

The demands

The RDW website lists all the requirements that a vehicle must meet. The main thing is the lighting; you can get this from any kitcar specialist. Think of parking light, low beam, high beam, brake light, flashing light and reversing light. In addition, you have to cover the wheels, like a Donkervoort does, for example.

Windshield wipers and washers are not necessary: ​​after all, an F1 car does not have a window. In addition, protruding parts must not pose a danger to pedestrians. So the wings require some attention. Removing it completely is not an option: such an F1 box is difficult to control with downforce.

Mount the rain tires (slicks are prohibited on public roads) and put your atrocity (because that’s what it is now) on a trailer towards Lelystad. That is because that is the only inspection station where they are allowed and able to inspect self-build vehicles.

There, an inspector will set to work with various tests, both visually and practically. You will then receive a chassis number and a registration number from the RDW. So make sure that you can mount the plates (with lighting at the back) somewhere. And then you can look for an insurance company that dares to cover you. Good luck. Will you let me know how it goes?

An alternative

By the way: if it has to be fast and crazy, it is an easier option to register a Le Mans car. These cars are built to be relatively comfortable to race in for 24 hours, so you can also do your shopping with them. Plus, they already have things like lighting. In Japan, a Porsche 962C has been driving on public roads for years.

An (illegal) GP2 car on the highway in the Czech Republic